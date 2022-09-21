Several speeding drivers from the region have received fines and points.

Harold Courtney Adams, 68, of Velindre, Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

He was caught on March 15 doing 37mph on A487 Newport Village where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £56 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Lee Francis Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.

He was caught on March 16 doing 40mph on the A484 Cardigan Road, Newcastle Emlyn where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

Scott Bennett Payne, 40, of Heol ty Newydd, Cilgerran, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.

He was caught on March 16 doing 44mph on the B4329 Crundale where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £246 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Shane Steven Price, 44, of New Quay, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.

He was caught on March 16 doing 37mph on A484 Rhos, Llandysul where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £92 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Samuel Gwynne Davies, 71, of Llanddewi Brefi, Tregaron, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 13.

He was caught on February 20 doing 35mph on the A485 Llangybi where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £106 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.