Several speeding drivers from the region have received fines and points.
Harold Courtney Adams, 68, of Velindre, Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.
He was caught on March 15 doing 37mph on A487 Newport Village where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £56 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Lee Francis Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.
He was caught on March 16 doing 40mph on the A484 Cardigan Road, Newcastle Emlyn where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.
MORE NEWS
Scott Bennett Payne, 40, of Heol ty Newydd, Cilgerran, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.
He was caught on March 16 doing 44mph on the B4329 Crundale where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £246 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Shane Steven Price, 44, of New Quay, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.
He was caught on March 16 doing 37mph on A484 Rhos, Llandysul where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £92 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
David Samuel Gwynne Davies, 71, of Llanddewi Brefi, Tregaron, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 13.
He was caught on February 20 doing 35mph on the A485 Llangybi where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £106 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here