A LEARNER driver is halfway to a driving ban before even passing his test.

Lawrence Mark Robert Smith, 28, of St Michaels Road, Pembroke, was found guilty of a driving offence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 13.

He drove a Volkswagen Golf Match on the A4076 Dredgemans Hill on March 10 otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle.

He did not display 'L' plates on the front and back of the car and did not have a supervising driver – the two requirements needed for a learner driver.

He was fined £220 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

When drivers reach 12 points on their licence they will be banned.