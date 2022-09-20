A LEARNER driver is halfway to a driving ban before even passing his test.
Lawrence Mark Robert Smith, 28, of St Michaels Road, Pembroke, was found guilty of a driving offence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 13.
He drove a Volkswagen Golf Match on the A4076 Dredgemans Hill on March 10 otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle.
He did not display 'L' plates on the front and back of the car and did not have a supervising driver – the two requirements needed for a learner driver.
He was fined £220 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
When drivers reach 12 points on their licence they will be banned.
