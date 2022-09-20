DYFED Powys Police will be able to hold more than £4,000 seized from a Haverfordwest man.
On September 14, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted the force an order to detain a sum of money belonging to Jordan Conner Rees, 24, of Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest, for a further six months.
MORE NEWS
The funds total an estimated £4,760 and were seized on the grounds that it is property obtained through unlawful conduct and intended for use in unlawful conduct.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here