DYFED Powys Police will be able to hold more than £4,000 seized from a Haverfordwest man.

On September 14, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted the force an order to detain a sum of money belonging to Jordan Conner Rees, 24, of Priory Avenue, Haverfordwest, for a further six months.

The funds total an estimated £4,760 and were seized on the grounds that it is property obtained through unlawful conduct and intended for use in unlawful conduct.