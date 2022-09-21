Several Pembrokeshire motorists have been in court for speeding offences.

James Henry Gwilt, 38, of Southgate Park, Spittal, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 13.

He was caught on March 8 doing 35mph on B4329 Crundale where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £76 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul John Anson, 47, of Spring Gardens, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

He was caught on March 10 doing 86mph on Overpass A48 near Pensarn where the limit is 70mph. He was fined £146 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Martin Clark, 55, of Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

He was caught on March 29 doing 75mph on A40 Slebech where the limit is 60mph. He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel Ferman, 31, of Maes y Mynnydd, Newport, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.

He was caught on March 15 doing 43mph on A487 Newport Village where the limit is 40mph. He was fined £118 and given four points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.