A new study has found that motorists in the Dyfed-Powys region are among the speediest in the UK.

Drivers across the four counties were named as the fifth fastest drivers in the UK, according to data gathered from Forbes Advisor.

The study shows that drivers from Dyfed-Powys commit 4.33 speeding offences per 1,000 residents, making it the third highest in Wales.

South Wales has 5.23 offences per 1,000 residents, whilst Lincolnshire tops the UK charts with 5.43 speeding offences per 1,000 people.

The top five was rounded off by North Yorkshire (4.54) and North Wales (4.34).

Commenting on the findings, Kevin Pratt from Forbes Advisor said: “Speeding is dangerous. Roads have speed limits for a reason, and they are limits, not targets.

"All drivers should stay within the limits to reduce the likelihood of injury-causing and fatal accidents.

“Get caught speeding and, if convicted, you’ll get points on your licence, and these will likely stick for four years.

"Rack up a total of 12 or more and you could be banned from driving.

"On top of that, you’ll need to declare your points when applying for or renewing your car insurance, with an increase of around 5% on the cards because you’re now perceived to be a riskier prospect."