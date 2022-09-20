A Pembrokeshire woman has been fined for driving at almost 100mph on the A40.

Sylwia Malgorzata Homoncik, 33, of Glebelands, Johnston, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 16.

She was caught on March 14 doing 96mph on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground, where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £418 and given five points on her licence. She also had to pay £41 surcharge and £90 costs.