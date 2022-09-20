"But having the opportunity to be a key part of Her late Majesty the Queen’s funeral whilst 5.1 billion people were watching, is something I’m very proud of.”

“I’ve been around the world and achieved or been a part of many things that I’m proud of in my Army career.

So said Pembroke-born soldier Lance Corporal Nathan Honeysett following his monumental duties with the Armed forces during Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday.

Nathan as he served Her Majesty for the final time

Nathan is serving with the First Battalion of the Royal Welsh after graduating from the Army Prep course at Pembrokeshire College.

His role has been lauded by the VC Gallery, which has centres for the Armed service veterans in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock town centres.

“The nation was very proud of the wonderful work of our Armed forces yesterday and having a Pembrokeshire-born Tri service personnel present through the event was also very special to those involved,” commented a VC Gallery spokesman.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Nathan has always upheld the highest standards within his time as a soldier and has become a well-known and very well respected member of the battalion as well as the VC Gallery.”

Nathan served his nation throughout the Queen's funeral