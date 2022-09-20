“I’ve been around the world and achieved or been a part of many things that I’m proud of in my Army career.
"But having the opportunity to be a key part of Her late Majesty the Queen’s funeral whilst 5.1 billion people were watching, is something I’m very proud of.”
So said Pembroke-born soldier Lance Corporal Nathan Honeysett following his monumental duties with the Armed forces during Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday.
Nathan is serving with the First Battalion of the Royal Welsh after graduating from the Army Prep course at Pembrokeshire College.
His role has been lauded by the VC Gallery, which has centres for the Armed service veterans in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock town centres.
“The nation was very proud of the wonderful work of our Armed forces yesterday and having a Pembrokeshire-born Tri service personnel present through the event was also very special to those involved,” commented a VC Gallery spokesman.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Nathan has always upheld the highest standards within his time as a soldier and has become a well-known and very well respected member of the battalion as well as the VC Gallery.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here