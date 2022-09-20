SEAN Gale was convinced there was a forward pass in the try that gave Bargoed a controversial injury-time winning try against Narberth.

In what many are saying was one of the great games in the WRU Championship, Bargoed came from behind to win 28-25 against Narberth RFC at the Lloyd Lewis Ground over the weekend.

In extraordinary circumstances, Narberth, having been trailing by 15-21, took a surprise 25-21 lead against the defending champions.

That lead was held well into injury time before Bargoed scored a controversial try after the Narberth players stopped, thinking there was a penalty in the build-up.

For coach Gale, he was convinced Bargoed should have been penalised for an infringement.

“The referee did not tell us it was the last play,” said Gale speaking to the Western Telegraph. “We kicked it away, missed touch, they attack and we tackle then we should have had a turnover and penalty, then their centre made a break, we thought he had knocked it on and then the pass looked forward.”

Narberth lost in the dying minutes to defending champions Bargoed at the weekend. Photo Frederick Thomas

Despite the defeat Gale is delighted with the way his new look team are coming together.

“It is early days for this new squad,” said Gale. “It will take time to gel but they are gelling a lot quicker than I thought.

“The way the boys are playing at the moment they are playing as if their lives depended on it.”

Gale went on to highlight Narberth’s work in the set piece as well as the surprising strength and depth the squad is showing.

“It is a 20 man game at the moment,” said Gale. “The impact from the bench was massive and that is what we have to be striving for.

“We need to work at shutting the game down better, but we deserved something out of the game and I have to be proud of the boys efforts in the end.”

Narberth next play away to Bedwas on September 24.