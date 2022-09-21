WORK on the re-development of the former Cardigan Hospital site has been pushed back to next summer.

Following the demolition of the hospital buildings, Wales & West Housing had hoped to start the next phase to commission contractors to prepare the groundworks this autumn.

They are developing the site to create 34 eco-friendly apartments for local people, alongside new offices, a regional base for in-house maintenance company Cambria Maintenance Services and public gardens with the original Priory House as a focal point.

However, WWH revealed this morning that the current economic situation ‘which is affecting the availability of materials and labour in the construction sector’, had led to the decision to delay the start of the foundations and groundwork until next summer.

At the outset of the project it was said that the new homes were expected to be open to new residents ‘by mid-2023’.

“This is such an important project for us and the town that we want to make sure we get it right," deputy chief executive Shayne Hembrow told the Tivy-Side.

“The construction sector is going through challenging times with issues in securing materials and labour, so this has led to delays with the project.

“The next phase will start with the large-scale ground works, which is not ideal to do in the winter months.

“Therefore, we have made the disappointing decision to hold off until next summer.

“This is an exciting and important project for us as an organisation as well as the town of Cardigan.

“It is a development that will stand at the gateway to the town for future generations, so we need to be sure everything is right.

“In the meantime, we will carry out work to make the site safe and secure over the winter months and look forward to the project taking shape next year.”

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council confirmed that there were no planning issues related to the site.

Back in June it was said that the next phase of re-development of the site – where preparation work was being carried out by contractors TRJ (Betws) Ltd – was expected to start this month with demolition work 'almost complete'.