Police have had a busy night in Haverfordwest after they were called to two crashes on the same road within hours of each other.

Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, was closed during the evening rush-hour crash involving five vehicles.

Then, three hours later the road was closed again following another collision involving two vehicles.

Police attended both incidents, and the ambulance service confirmed they were called to the scene of the second crash at around 8pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement saying: "Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred just before 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.

"Five vehicles were involved in the collision. The road was closed and reopened at about 6.45pm.

“Then police were called at 8pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Freemans Way.

"The road was closed and reopened at about 9.30pm."

The ambulance service said they were made aware of the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 05.05pm, to reports of a road traffic collision, on the A4076, Haverfordwest.

"We were subsequently stood down by police.”

READ MORE

The trunk road going round the centre of Haverfordwest is becoming notorious for traffic incidents.

Only three weeks ago a motorcyclist tragically died on the same stretch of road after a four-vehicle crash.

Father of two Michael Clark, 34, known locally as Clarky, died at the scene.

That crash took place at 5.30pm on Friday, August 26, with the road reopened at 1.15am on the Saturday morning.