A 32-year-old Herbrandston man has been sent to Crown Court after allegedly sending a child photographs of his genitalia.
Daniel Tyler appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week charged with four counts of attempting to engage in making sexual communications with a child aged 16 or under.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in November 2020.
Tyler appeared in the dock dressed in a dark suit and tie to confirm his name, age and address.
Following representations from Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams, magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case and the matter was sent to Crown Court.
“I don’t propose to go into detail as the charges speak for themselves,” said Mr Williams.
The matter will resume at Swansea Crown Court on October 18 and Tyler was released on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article