A Milford Haven man has admitted possessing offensive weapons, described as 'Ninja knives'.

This week Cornelius Hartefeldt appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing the offensive weapons at his home in Richard John Road.

But Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams described the offence, committed on July 17, as ‘slightly unusual’.

"Police had a call at around 1.30pm from a member of the public, who said they had seen the defendant on Facebook Live holding a samurai sword and a gold knuckleduster," said Mr Williams.

"As a result of this information, police officers carried out a search at the property where the defnedant was residing."

Mr Williams went on to say that none of the weapons described in the phone call were found at the property, however two weapons described as 'Ninja knives', were found in the attic.

MORE NEWS

“There was no suggestion of any threats being made, but those knives fell foul of recent legislation as they weren’t antique and wouldn’t have been used for discrimination,” said Ben Williams.

Hartefeldt was represented in court by Liam Francis who said his client had no idea that the knives were illegal.

“They were found in his grandmother’s attic,” he said.

“His family has always been fond of collecting antiques and genuinely thought that was all they were. He’s disappointed to be before the court and he will take a lot more care in the future.”

After listening to the evidence, magistrates granted Harteveldt a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge. A forfeiture and confiscation order was imposed on the Ninja knives.