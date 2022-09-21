Bat walks, climate talks, creature counts, rockpool rambles and film nights are just some of the events taking place in a packed Great Big Green Week across the St Davids Peninsula.

Part of a nationwide campaign this September to celebrate community action and highlight the climate and nature crisis. the Great Big Green Week takes place between September 24 and October 2.

The campaign aims to draw attention to global climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues at a local level in communities like St Davids, Solva and Llanrhian.

Last year's green market was great fun. Picture: Eco Dewi

The week will also showcase positive actions to tackle climate change, creating a better world now and for the next generation.

The week of events on the peninsula is being coordinated by local community group EcoDewi, with support from a range of local partners.

It kicks off on Saturday, September 24, with a Green Market at Oriel y Parc where a variety of local businesses will be selling sustainable or environmentally friendly products or services, with free activities taking place for children.

The rest of the week is jam packed with different activities, all listed on the EcoDewi website at ecodewi.org.uk/gbgw.

The cathedral is organising an Earth Blessing on Sunday, September 25, local schools are getting involved with a Wear Green Day on Monday, September 26.

There are also litter picks, social events for anyone interested in environmental issues, a film night in Solva, creature counts on the Pembrokeshire coastal path, bat walks and volunteering opportunities in local community gardens.

The week closes on Sunday, October 2, with an Environmental Action day including talks by guest speakers and the chance to interact with environmental organisations.

Jeremy Wadia from EcoDewi, which is coordinating the event, said: “This is a great opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate some of the great work already happening across the peninsula but also to highlight the issues and what more we can all do to tackle climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

“It’s great that so many organisations are getting involved and in particular it’s brilliant to see the schools organising special activities during this week.”

Rachael Thomas, Headteacher at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA added: “Our school is proud to be involved with Great Big Green Week because our pupils expect us to do more to tackle the climate emergency.

“We’ll be organising litter picks, inviting Climate Cymru in to deliver talks to different age groups, leading a Wear Green Day on Monday 26th September to raise awareness of climate change and our Eco Council are organising St Davids Peninsula’s very own Earth Hour on Saturday 1st October from 8pm to 9pm.”

Music at last year's green market. Picture: Eco Dewi

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition and in Wales, the event is led by Climate Cymru, who will be visiting St Davids on Wednesday 28 September as part of their electric vehicle Green Tour of Wales.

The full programme of events for the St Davids Peninsula Great Big Green Week can be seen at ecodewi.org.uk/gbgw/.

You can also follow the work of EcoDewi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for @ecodewigroup. If you want to get in contact directly, please email hello@ecodewi.org.uk Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre, TYF, St Davids Cathedral, Caeriad CIC, Sea Trust, The Really Wild Emporium, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA and Roch Community School are some of the organisations involved in the event.