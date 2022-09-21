Visitors to Canaston Woods were in for a big surprise recently, as the ancient woodland played host to Pembrokeshire’s largest health and wellbeing walk ever.

Over 60 people put their walking boots on to celebrate Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s 70th anniversary and this included MIND Pembrokeshire, Value Independence, the VC Gallery and the Narberth Walking for Wellbeing group.

Run by the National Park Authority, the Walkability Project has now been in operation for over a decade, helping people of all abilities who live in Pembrokeshire to enjoy the spectacular countryside and coast around them.

During the event, participants learned about responsible foraging and were introduced to the sights and smells of native woodland plants that can be used to make tea.

The sensory experience was then completed by the opportunity to sample a variety of these teas, which included Pineapple weed/Wild chamomile, Lime tree and Rosebay willow herb, otherwise known as Ivan chai.

Time for tea in Canaston Woods

For some of the Walkability participants however, the benefits of getting outside and spending time in nature have run far deeper than fresh air and wildlife spotting opportunities, and have brought about dramatic improvements in their communication and social skills.

Walkability Project Co-ordinator Sam Evans said: “It’s well known that spending time in nature is wonderful for health and wellbeing, and it’s been a privilege to observe the effects these walks have had on those who have been a part of the scheme, and also their dedicated care staff, who’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to keep services going – often at great personal sacrifice.

"I am in awe of how they have conducted themselves during these difficult times and it’s been an honour to be able to give something back.

“The Tea Party was a celebration in every sense of the word”

The 70th Tea Party drew to a close with an outdoor sing-along of some well-known favourites, including Rockin’ All Over the World, Delilah and Daydream Believer.

Although there were no party bags, attendees departed with colourful handouts put together by Sam Evans and National Park Authority Ranger Vicky Sewell, containing further information on the foraged teas, including instructions on how to brew their own.

To learn more about Walkability groups throughout the county, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walkability, or contact Sam Evans by phoning 01646 624880 or by sending an email to same@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.