A Hakin man who stole an unvalued amount of scrap metal from a property in Little Haven has found himself before magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of theft.

Kenneth Sharpe, 68, from St Lawrence Avenue, Hakin was captured on CCTV footage removing several bags containing scrap metal from a property in Little Haven on March 5.

"The owner left the property at around midday and returned at 4pm," said Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams.

"Each time he returns to the property he always checks the CCTV system and on this particular day a male could be seen attending the property at around 12.30pm."

Mr Williams said the man, later identified as Sharpe, was seen to walk from his white van towards the house.

"He tried the doorhandle and was then seen to remove some bags from the property," he continued.

"These bags contained some scrap metal and wire, the exact value of which is believed to be between £40 and £50."

Sharpe was presented in court by Liam Francis who said his client stole the scrap in an effort to raise money for himself and his family.

For the offence he was fined £80 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £40 compensation to the property owner.