A ROAD in Haverfordwest will be closed for a week next month.

Cuckoo Lane in Haverfordwest will be closed for seven days to allow for domestic fire excavations to be carried out.

It will come into place on October 11 and will last for the seven days or until the work is completed.

During this period, no vehicular access will be allowed – other than exempted vehicles - but pedestrian access will be maintained.

The relevant section of Cuckoo Lane that will be impacted is from the junction near to the property called Garden View to the junction near to the property called Little Slade.

Pembrokeshire County Council said in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on September 21 that “there is no alternative route for this closure as this road is a no through road serving a number of properties. Access will be maintained subject to long delays.”

The notice suggests that those living in the area where the closure is in effect will be an exempted vehicle and will be allowed to use the road but may be delayed.