ONE hundred cannabis plants have been seized in what police suspect could be a possible cannabis factory operating in the Cardigan area.
Police attended a property in the Bridell area on the morning of September 20.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police released a statement today, September 21, saying: “We attended a property in the Bridell area of Cardigan early on Tuesday morning following a report of a possible cannabis factory.
"On attendance officers discovered over a 100 cannabis plants at the property. The cultivation has been dismantled and seized.
"No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries continue."
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference DP-20220920-025.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article