Around 8,500 cruise ship passengers alighting at Fishguard Harbour this season have been greeted by music, markets, warm welcomes, Welsh cakes and goodie bags.

After a fairly limited season last year, cruise season in Fishguard in 2022 got back into full swing after Covid, as the port and the famous Fishguard Friendly Faces welcomed a total of 23 ships with the majority of passengers coming from the USA and Germany.

The sight of a cruise ship anchored in the bay has been a familiar one this year. Picture: Fishguard Bay Welcome

This was up from just 15 the year before and none in 2020 as the country went into lockdown. Next year the port is expecting to welcome a bumper 42 ships, the greatest amount since cruise ships began to dock at Fishguard in 2015.

At the moment passengers from larger vessels come in by tender, the berth at Fishguard only being able to accommodate smaller cruise ships.

However, it is hoped that the offer the port can provide can be improved upon in the future.

Once alighted the cruise passengers can choose from a variety of excursions, with Tenby and St Davids being popular favourites.

Those who want to stay closer to port benefit from free shuttle buses up into Fishguard where they enjoy visiting the Last Invasion Tapestry, local museum Ein Hanes, St Mary’s Church and the shops, restaurants and pubs.

Indeed, one delighted couple spent their whole afternoon ashore in the Fishguard Arms enjoying a few pints in the company of the locals.

The Fishguard Friendly Faces are alays ready to help. Picture: Western Telegraph

What distinguishes Fishguard is the welcome offered by the port and the award-winning Fishguard Friendly Faces, who are on hand with smiles, welcome bags and to help with any requests, even booking taxis for visitors who want to venture off the excursion route.

“People are looking at round UK cruises as a new offer,” said Port Service Manager, Carl Milne. “They are looking at locations not big cities, the more personal and quirkier offer we can put on the better.”

Fishguard Friendly Faces coordinator, Jana Davidson, said that passenger feedback was that Fishguard and Goodwick had a great sense of community with everybody being friendly and welcoming.

Some passengers enjoy the market while others set off to explore on foot. Picture:Fishguard Bay Welcome

“They love the fact that it is a small town with independent businesses,” she said. “They go in the pubs and have fish and chips.

“There are excursions and a chance to travel independently, it is a complete mix.”

The Fishguard Friendly Faces are looking for more volunteers to welcome the cruise ships next year. The volunteering opportunities are flexible and anybody who is interested is welcome to come and watch before joining.

For more information, email fishguardbaywelcome@gmail.com or visit the Fishguard Bay Welcome Facebook page.