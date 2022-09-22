EVERY day our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether its local events, scenic images or animal antics, our members are there, camera in hand, to capture incredible pictures.

Here are just some of those recently submitted.

Western Telegraph: Lowertown harbour. Picture: Robert PageLowertown harbour. Picture: Robert Page

Western Telegraph: Otter at the lily ponds. Picture: Richard ReesOtter at the lily ponds. Picture: Richard Rees

Western Telegraph: Sunrise. Picture: Louisa WheelerSunrise. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Interesting cloud formation. Picture: Laura LongInteresting cloud formation. Picture: Laura Long

Western Telegraph: Nap time for this seal. Picture: Dan SoperNap time for this seal. Picture: Dan Soper

Western Telegraph: Swan in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickSwan in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Lizard on Nolton Haven. Picture: Michael CammLizard on Nolton Haven. Picture: Michael Camm

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook, or click here. 