COUNTRY rockers Reef will be performing in Tenby in October as part of their UK tour.
The band has recently performed shows with The Rolling Stones and Bryan Adams and is now heading out on their own run of headline dates.
The tour includes a show at Tenby's De Valence Pavilion as the second date on October 14.
Lead singer Gary Stringer comments, “I’m super stoked to be playing more shows this autumn and into the winter with REEF. We’ve had our most successful year in a decade and don’t want to stop rocking!”
Reef will be touring their Top 20 album Shoot Me Your Ace which was released earlier this year.
Reef will be performing at Tenby's De Valence Pavilion on Friday, October 14 with tickets costing £26.40 and available from https://www.seetickets.com/event/reef/de-valence-pavilion/2393642
