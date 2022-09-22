Local bus services can expect major disruptions next week following last night's announcement that First Cymru are resuming their strike action.

Action is expected to take place on Monday, September 26 and Friday September 30, subject to a ballot which takes place later this week.

Drivers had originally intended to walk out on Monday, September 19, however their action was postponsed as a result of the Queen's funeral.

The Pembrokeshire bus services which can expect to be disrupted on both those days are the 302 (Haverfordwest to Milford Haven), the 349 (Haverfordwest to Pembroke to Tenby) and the 356 (Milford Haven to Pembroke).

“We have presented a new pay offer to Unite the Union, but if this latest pay offer is rejected by members, then these strikes will likely go ahead,” commented a First Cymru spokesperson.

“This will mean that all services will be impacted however we will be operating an emergency timetable which will see supervisors, managers and support staff operating some of the key routes on an amended timetable.”

People are being asked to keep an eye on First Cymru’s social media channels and the website for updates.

You can view a list of the routes that will operate and their timetables by visiting the website: https://bit.ly/3qVvRVq