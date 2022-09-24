NFU Cymru members in Pembrokeshire are invited to a county meeting to discuss current issues within the dairy sector.

The meeting, which will be held at the NFU Cymru office, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest on Thursday, September 29, at 7.30pm, will focus on dairy sector issues and members will hear from NFU Cymru dairy board chairman Jonathan Wilkinson and NFU Cymru national policy adviser, Tori Morgan.