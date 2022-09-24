NFU Cymru members in Pembrokeshire are invited to a county meeting to discuss current issues within the dairy sector.
The meeting, which will be held at the NFU Cymru office, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest on Thursday, September 29, at 7.30pm, will focus on dairy sector issues and members will hear from NFU Cymru dairy board chairman Jonathan Wilkinson and NFU Cymru national policy adviser, Tori Morgan.
NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire county chairman Roger Lewis said: “I’d like to thank both Jonathan and Tori for agreeing to speak at our upcoming county meeting.
"Both of them will update members on issues that are affecting dairy farmers across the county and will provide an update on NFU Cymru’s lobbying efforts. All members are welcome, and I look forward to seeing you all there.”
Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
