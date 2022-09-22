A CINEMA in Pembrokeshire will be showing a wartime comedy from the National Theatre Live.

Theatr Gwaun on West Street, Fishguard will be showing Jack Absolute Flies Again on October 6, with the production being performed at the Royal National Theatre in London and broadcast into cinemas.

Jack Absolute Flies Again is a comedic version of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals which was co-written by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night). It is directed by Emily Burns (The Comeback).

The story follows Jack Absolute, a Pilot Officer during the Second World War who flies home to win the heart of Lydia anguish, his old flame, after an aerial dog fight.

When he arrives back, he finds that his old flame demands to be loved on her own particular terms.

Lending their talents to the production are cast members Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek), Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale), Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party) and Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters). They are joined by James Corrigan, Theo Cowan, Peter Forbes, Shailan Gohil, Millie Hikasa, Chris Jenkins, George Kemp, Kerry Howard, Joanne McGuinnes, Jordan Metcalfe, Akshay Sharan, Tim Steed, Geoffrey Towers, Shona White and Helena Wilson.

The performance is supported behind the scenes by set and costume designer Mark Thompson, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, composer Paul Englishby, sound designer Paul Arditti, video and projection designer Jeff Sugg, physical comedy director Toby Park, choreographer Lizzi Gee and staff director Cara Nolan.

You can find out more and get tickets for the screenings here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/jack-absolute-flies-again