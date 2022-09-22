THE Pembrokeshire branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales are set to bang the drums for local mental health charity, The DPJ Foundation, when they host an evening of live music next month.
The charity fundraiser is set to take place on Friday, October 14 at Canolfan Hermon with live music from The Sharpe Duo set to keep guests dancing the night away.
FUW Pembrokeshire county executive officer Rebecca Voyle said: “Jon and Sarah Sharpe are a professional duo with intricate harmonies, thumping bass and great instrumental talent.
“They perform a wide variety of styles, be it classic rock and pop tracks from past to present, gentle soulful music, acoustic folk and Welsh favourites.
“We are really looking forward to hosting this fundraising event in aid of our charity the DPJ Foundation, which is open to everyone.
“Good mental health is such an important aspect of rural life, especially as we often work in solitude and under huge pressures.
“An evening of dancing and spending time with friends and family is a good way to relieve some of the stress and raise money for a very worthy cause at the same time.”
Tickets for the event, which must be purchased in advance, are being sold at £17.50 per person which includes a two-course supper.
Tickets are available from the FUW Pembrokeshire office on 01437 762913.
