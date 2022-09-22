A Pembroke builder has been named as one of the best in his trade after being awarded the most highly-regarded title in the house building industry.
Michael Thomas of South Meadow Homes Ltd. was given the NHBC’s Pride in the Job 2022 Award for his work at Fourth Lane in Pembroke. As well as his category win, Mr Thomas was also awarded a Seal of Excellence.
This is one of many awards earned by Mr Thomas with past achievements including the National Housebuilders Quality Awards in 2012 and the Site Management Quality Award for Wales.
Organised by NHBC, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers and acts as a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers.
Now in its 42nd year, judging is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas, namely consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
Over more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s core purpose of raising standards in house building by championing high-quality homes and protecting homeowners.
By recognising the very best site managers across the UK, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence, the competition celebrates the vital role that site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.
The Regional Award winners will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2023.
