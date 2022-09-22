An attempted murder trial is scheduled to take place in December following the production of psychiatric reports for the defence and prosecution, Swansea Crown Court heard today.

William Robert Jones, 69, of Llawhaden, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, Thursday, September 22.

He is charged with attempted murder following an incident at a property in the Llawhaden area on the morning of Monday, June 20.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters heard that an initial psychiatric report had been submitted and that the prosecution intended to respond to this by instructing its own expert.

This subsequent report is due to be ready by November 4.

“We have warned the psychiatrist that we are instructing that this involves more work than an ordinary case,” said prosecutor John Hipkin.

Judge Walters added that the defence report was very thorough.

Consideration of both reports will determine whether Jones is fit to stand trial or not.

Mr Hipkin suggested listing the case for mention in late November ‘to see where all the parties are by then’.

The case was listed for further mention on November 18.

Judge Walters said that it was advisable to keep the December trial date listed.

He remanded Jones into custody until his trial date, telling him that he was also entitled to attend the pre-trial hearing in November.

Jones was initially arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the morning of Monday, June 20.

At the time, a spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on the morning of Monday, 20th June 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”