A MAN from Fishguard has been accused of making indecent images of children, including in the most serious category, category A.
James Francis, of the town’s High Street, pleaded not guilty to four charges, including three of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
Between March 2018 and June 2020, Francis, 27, is accused of making two indecent images of a child in the most serious category A.
He is also accused of making one image at category B level and 148 images at category C.
As well as those charges, Francis faces the charge of allegedly being in possession of a prohibited image of a child on June 24, 2020.
On Wednesday, September 22, Haverfordwest Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case, which has been set to Swansea Crown Court, with the next hearing scheduled for October 19.
Francis was released on unconditional bail.
