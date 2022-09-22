There will be free film screenings and creative events in Pembrokeshire this weekend as part of the On Land’s Edge festival.
The festival in Fishguard will include free events inspired by heritage around the Irish Sea, hosted by the Ports, Past and Present project.
On Sunday, September 25, as part of the On Land’s Edge festival, Theatr Gwaun will host Creative Connections, an event showcasing some of the works created by writers and artists who have been working with communities across the five ferry port towns of Fishguard, Pembroke Dock, Holyhead, Rosslare and Dublin.
At 3pm there will be a special viewing of David Begley’s animated film The Wexford Whale, and Peter Stevenson and Jacob Whittaker’s short film Uisce Dŵr Water.
There will also be readings by the author Jon Gower from his upcoming book about the Irish Sea, and the launch of a book of folk tales set around Fishguard and Goodwick.
At 5pm there will be a screening of At the Water’s Edge. This documentary was filmed across five ferry port communities around the Irish Sea, following local people with a passion for their town’s history and heritage.
Additional information about the On Land’s Edge festival including the full event schedule and ticket booking can be found on Theatr Gwaun’s website https://theatrgwaun.com/events/on-lands-edge/.
The Ports, Past and Present project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Co-operation Programme.
