Milford Haven Town Band watched Her Majesty's funeral with more pride than most this week, as two of their members played in the Band of the Irish Guards while another was involved in the organisation.

Lance Corporal Gareth Trott joined Milford Haven Town Band as a young boy after he started learning the euphonium, but his dream was always to be paid for playing professinally.

MORE NEWS

After graduating from the Welsh College of Music and Drama, Gareth joined the army in 2017 and was posted with the Band of the Irish Guards in February 2018.

"Since then, I've had some wonderful experiences, but it was a weird feeling to perform at a Royal funeral," he said.

"There was so much sadness and reflection yet so much pride. It was a truly special thing to be part of.”

Meawhile musician Nick McDonald was a member of the Milford Haven Junior Town Band and worked his way to becoming the principal trombone player.

He left the band to study at the Welsh College of Music and Drama and joined the army in 2021.

He was recently been posted with the Band of the Irish Guards and the funeral was his first official engagement.

Milford Haven Town Band Patron, Captain Adrian Beckett MBE was also heavily involved in the funeral. Adrian began his playing career with the Town Band and left the town to join the army 30 years ago.

He became a member of the Band of the Welsh Guards and on promotion was posted to the Coldstream Guards.

He is now the Operations Officer for the Household Division, which means he is involved in the organising of many large events for Army music.

On the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty, Operation London Bridge was put into action which involved many hours of rehearsals throughout the days and nights leading up to the funeral.

“I've been involved in the planning of London Bridge for some time but always hoped it would never happen," said Captain Beckett.

"Most of us have never known another monarch so when the death was announced it was not only an incredibly sad moment for the nation, but an historic worldwide event.

"Whilst my playing days have gone, and I now man the operations desk for the Household Division Bands, I was tasked with marshalling the two bands at the head of Procession group 6.

"This procession group consisted of all the members of The Royal Family and of course the Royal Navy Sailors who ensured the safe passage along the ceremonial route of the Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.

"It was an honour to march alongside my fellow musicians from Milford Haven as we accompanied Her Majesty on her final journey. Watched by a worldwide audience of 4.1 billion, there can't be many local brass bands that can boast three former members on that final journey of the Sovereign.”