A HAVERFORDWEST man is accused of being in possession of nearly 300 indecent images of children at the most serious level, category A.
Paul Godbold, of the town’s Spring Grove, faces four charges including being in possession of hundreds of indecent images of children as well as being in possession of a grossly offensive image involving an animal.
Godbold, 35, is accused of making 276 indecent images of children at the highest level – category A – 139 images at category B, and 128 images at category C.
All offences are alleged to have taken place in Llawhaden between December 2016 and April 2021.
As well as these charges Godbold is accused of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a dog at Llawhaden in April 2021.
READ MORE
- Drink-driver careered around children on public footpath, court hears
- Over 100 cannabis plants seized at 'possible cannabis factory'
At Haverfordwest magistrates court on September 21 Godbold offered no plea to any of the charges.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case will next be heard on October 19 at Swansea Crown Court.
Godbold was released on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article