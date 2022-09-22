A Pembroke Dock man has been jailed for 19 weeks for having a knuckleduster in a public place and driving with both cocaine and cannabis by-products in his system.

Kieron Olsen, 21, of Devon Drive, Pembroke, was stopped by police in Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, on April 4 last year.

Police found that he was behind the wheel of his Smart car coupe with cocaine and cannabis by-products in his system.

He was also found in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster.

Olsen was initially given a community order for all three offences when he appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on October 12, 2021.

However, magistrates at Gwent Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 20, heard that Olsen had failed to attend appointments as part of the order on both February 11 and April 28 this year.

Gwent Magistrates revoked the original order and sentenced Olsen to 19 weeks in prison for the knuckle duster offence.

The sentenced him to a further six weeks in prison for each of the drug driving offences, both to run concurrently.

The court took Olsen’s guilty plea into account when sentencing but decided on a prison sentence, saying Olsen ‘has a flagrant disregard for court orders’.

The court record showed that that the overall length of Olsen’s jail sentence would be 38 weeks, as new offences dealt with by the court on Tuesday, but not included in the record, had incurred consecutive prison sentences.