RESIDENTS of the tiny north Pembrokeshire village of Star are holding a coffee morning to raise money for a village defibrillator next week.
The event – which offers free refreshments – takes place at Star Chapel Vestry from 10.30am-1.30pm on Wednesday, September 28 and entry is £3.
The fundraising target is £2,000 and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/star-community-fund
Star’s most recent claim to fame was hosting the Dark Skies event launched by British astronaut Tim Peake in October 2019 when residents turned off their lights to enable local young people to enjoy the celestial sights.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here