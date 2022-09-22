RESIDENTS of the tiny north Pembrokeshire village of Star are holding a coffee morning to raise money for a village defibrillator next week.

The event – which offers free refreshments – takes place at Star Chapel Vestry from 10.30am-1.30pm on Wednesday, September 28 and entry is £3.

The fundraising target is £2,000 and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/star-community-fund

Star’s most recent claim to fame was hosting the Dark Skies event launched by British astronaut Tim Peake in October 2019 when residents turned off their lights to enable local young people to enjoy the celestial sights.

