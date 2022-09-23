Milford Haven's fishing industry will be remembered this weekend when the town stages its Fisherman's Tribute on the Rath.

The service takes place this Saturday, September 24, at 11am and will be led by the mayor's chaplain, Reverend Father Andrew Johnson.

The service is in memory of all those involved in fishing, be it on land or at sea.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at St Katharine and St Peter's Church, Milford Haven.

