THERE’s a chance to raise a glass to the best of Welsh food and drink at Narberth Food Festival next weekend (September 24 and 25).

More than 48 food stalls are lined up to showcase what innovative Welsh producers have been working on to tempt tastebuds.

There will be everything from meats to preserves, cheese to cakes, spices and sauces to cider and spirits, ice-cream, pickles, fudge, oil, chocolate, wines and more.

Among the guest chefs and producers set to appear are the award-winning Velfrey Vineyard near Narberth and Ludo Dieumegard, head chef of the acclaimed Harbourmaster in Aberaeron.

On Sunday afternoon Ludo Dieumegard returns to share his passion for good quality ingredients and food.

Ludo started cooking at home as a boy and worked in restaurants from the age of 15.

His career spans time in great kitchens including Maes y Neuadd in Harlech, Le Gallois, Llys Meddyg in Newport and Ludo’s at the Coopers in Newcastle Emlyn when he made it through to the final eight of Masterchef the Professionals.

Colin Russell, chairman of the food festival committee, said: “The final countdown is underway for what promises to be another great festival with something to whet the appetite of every member of the family.

“We have more than 48 food stalls across the food marquee and street food area, a bar, live music, walkabout entertainment, chef demonstrations, workshops, talks and more.

“We would like to acknowledge everyone who has contributed to and supported our small committee in their efforts to bring the festival back this year.

“The festival would also not be possible without the many volunteers who give their time over the festival weekend itself so we say a big thank you to them too and we look forward to welcoming everyone when the gates open.”

Other guests appearing over the weekend include Matt Waldron of the Stackpole Inn, food writer and author Carwyn Graves, former Great British Bake Off contestant Michelle Evans-Fecci, the Pembrokeshire Pet Bakery, food writer, broadcaster and chef Angela Gray, and Lucy Davis.

See the festival website www.narberthfoodfestival.com for more information.