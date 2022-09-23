WHEN a pedestrian got a strong whiff of cannabis wafting from a Vauxhall Astra, he promptly alerted the police.

As a result, Paul Meldicott appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates this week where he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the legal drugs limit.

The offence took place at around 11.55pm on March 6 when officers were called to Pope Hill, Johnston.  There they discovered the Astra being driven by Meldicott, 26.  A roadside swipe proved positive and the defendant was taken to the custody suite where he gave a further reading of 2.5mcg.  The legal limit is 2.

Meldicott, of Charles Street, Milford Haven, was fined £334 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.  He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.