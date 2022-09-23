WHEN a pedestrian got a strong whiff of cannabis wafting from a Vauxhall Astra, he promptly alerted the police.
As a result, Paul Meldicott appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates this week where he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the legal drugs limit.
MORE NEWS
- Three Milford musicians played for the Queen's final journey
- Inquest resumes into suicide of 16-year-old in Pembroke Dock
The offence took place at around 11.55pm on March 6 when officers were called to Pope Hill, Johnston. There they discovered the Astra being driven by Meldicott, 26. A roadside swipe proved positive and the defendant was taken to the custody suite where he gave a further reading of 2.5mcg. The legal limit is 2.
Meldicott, of Charles Street, Milford Haven, was fined £334 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here