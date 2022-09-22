Senedd member Paul Davies has confirmed this afternoon that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The announcement was made on twitter at around 3.30pm when Mr Davies confirmed that the diagnosis was made earlier this week following a meeting with his consultant.

"As I begin that treatment process, I want to reminnd everyone that it's so important to listen to your body and contact your GP if you feel that something isn't quite right," he said.

Mr Davies said his treatment will soon commence and is expected to last for several months.

"The service I've received so far has been second to none and I'm very grateful to the NHS staff that are looking after me for their advice and support.

"There is a wealth of information and guidance out there about prostate cancer, so please take a moment to remind yourself of the symptoms and the risk factors," he said.

"In the meantime, my office remains open and I will continue to carry out my duties to the best of my ability."

Paul Davies, 53, has served as the Member of the Senedd (MS) for Preseli Pembrokeshire since 2007. He gained the seat from Labour and was re-elected in May 2011, May 2016 and again in May 2021.

MORE NEWS

Davies served as Leader of the Welsh Conservatives and Leader of the Opposition in Wales from 27 June 2018 to 23 January 2021, having previously been Deputy Leader from 2011 to 2018 and Acting Leader in 2011 and 2018. He resigned as Welsh Conservative Leader after possible breaches of Welsh COVID-19 rules.