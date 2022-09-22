Of 230 complaints closed by Pembrokeshire County Council earlier this year 85 were upheld a report indicates.

Complaints to the council about a wide range of services are increasing, the latest report on compliments, concerns and complaints handling states with 196 complaints recorded in April to June 2022 (quarter one) – a 46 per cent increase on the same period last year.

An update report is to be discussed at governance and audit committee on Tuesday, September 27 and it includes reference to three complaints being considered Public Service Ombudsman for Wales relating to building maintenance, children’s services and housing.

The number of complaints closed in quarter one – 230 - is higher because 79 from the previous quarter had not been formally resolved, and 74 per cent – 170 - were closed within the Ombudsman’s recommended timescales.

The highest number of complaints received in quarter one related to waste and refuse, followed by roads and transport, other, housing and environment and environmental health with residents contacting the council via post, email, phone and “other.”

Complaints about adult and child social services, community facilities, education, housing finance and tax and planning were also recorded.

Fifty-nine complaints were closed because an investigation was “not merited” where the matter was resolved by “signposting members of the public to readily available information or through resolving queries and concerns via telephone or email”, and 25 were discontinued while 85 were upheld and 61 not upheld, the report adds.