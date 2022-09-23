Millions have received cost-of-living support from the Government in recent weeks in the form of a £326 payment.

The money is the first half of a two-part payment being made to certain people, the second part of which is due to be sent out in the coming weeks.

However, some are still yet to receive their first payment.

This is what to do if you haven’t been sent the first part of your £650 cost-of-living payment.

What to do if you’ve not received £326 cost-of-living payment

People in receipt of the following benefits were eligible for the payment:

Universal Credit

income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Tax credits

If you think you should have had the £326 payment, but you cannot see it in your bank, building society or credit union account, you can report a missing Cost of Living Payment.

In order to report a missing payment you will need your National Insurance number.

You can report your missing payment here.

Reasons why you may not have received a payment

The Government has given some explanations for why you may not have received a payment.

They say: “To be eligible for the £326 Cost of Living Payment, one of the following must apply:

you were entitled to a Universal Credit payment for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

you were entitled to an income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit payment for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

you were entitled, or later found to be entitled, to a payment of tax credits or to an annual award of at least £26 of tax credits for any day in the period 26 April to 25 May 2022

“Future Cost of Living Payments of £324 have not yet been paid.”