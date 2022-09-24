A telecommunications worker who realised he'd forgotten his key after a night out got 'into a lather’ and lashed out at a police officer.

Wayne Morris began creating what his solicitor has described as ‘a bit of a fuss' outside his property in Water Street, Neyland, when he realised he didn't have a key to get inside.

“He got himself into a lather which resulted in the neighbours calling the police,” said Michael Kelleher.

By the time the police arrived at the property, Morris’ anger had escalated even further.

“He was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelt strongly of alcohol,” Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams told Haverfordwest Magistrates.

“He became threatening towards one of the police officers saying ‘I’m going to smash you to ******* pieces, you *****.”

Mr Williams said that Morris, 50, then raised his arm to one of the officers and attempted to bite him.

“The verbal insults continued in the same vein,” added Mr Williams.

This week Morris pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening words or behaviour during the incident on August 29 and an additional charge of assaulting a police officer.

Representing the defendant, Michael Kelleher said the offences were triggered by the fact that Morris lost his hand in a car accident three years ago.

“The arrest was difficult because I don’t suppose the officer had ever dealt with somebody with one hand before as he couldn’t put the handcuffs on. Things got messy.

“Things have been very difficult for my client as he saw his hand hanging off following the car accident and there are times when everything gets on top of him.

“That night, he mixed his drinks and when he got back to his house his girlfriend was asleep upstairs and he’d forgotten his key. He’s ashamed of his behaviour and wants to assure the court that this will not happen again.”

Morris was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.