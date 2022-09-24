A construction worker who hit a car parked in Tenby town centre while over three times the legal drink-drive limit has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.
Police received reports soon after 6pm on August 28 that a red Renault had driven into a white Seat on Narberth Road. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Gintaras Treigys, 51, sitting in the Renault with a can of alcohol on the dashboard.
"When he got out, his gait was staggered," said Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams.
When police examined his vehicle, they could see damage to the bumper and scratches containing white paint.
A roadsider breath test proved positive and Treigys was taken to Haverfordwest custody suite where he gave a further reading of 112mcg. The legal limit is 35.
Treigys appeared before magistrates via video link from his home in Beckton, London and pleaded guilty to the offence of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit.
He stated that as a result of the mandatory disqualification, he will lose his job as he uses his vehicle to transport tools to and from work.
Treigys was disqualified for 28 months. He was also ordered to pay a total of £785 in fines, costs and a court surcharge.
