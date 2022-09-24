A construction worker who hit a car parked in Tenby town centre while over three times the legal drink-drive limit has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.

Police received reports soon after 6pm on August 28 that a red Renault had driven into a white Seat on Narberth Road. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Gintaras Treigys, 51, sitting in the Renault with a can of alcohol on the dashboard.