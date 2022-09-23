Thousands across the UK have been given a 10-day warning with time running out to apply for a cash boost worth up to £300.

Households can apply for free cash through the Household Support Scheme.

The fund, which closes on September 30, was set up by the government and will vary between different local councils who can decide how to distribute the cash. The main use for the fund is to help towards food vouchers and energy bills.

Each council has been given a share of the £1.5billion which has been added to the fund so far.

Many local funds have already closed their application process but some will remain open until September 30. You fan find your local council on the government website to see what the process is in your area.

The government website explains that “funds should be spent or committed before 30 September 2022 and cannot be held over for future usage”.

It adds: “The objective of the Household Support Fund is to provide support to vulnerable households in most need of support to help with significantly rising living costs.”