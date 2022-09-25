A Hundleton man who drove through Monkton 'like an idiot' before narrowly avoiding crashing into another vehicle has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on a charge of drink driving.
Police received a 999 call from a member of the public on August 30 saying that a silver Volkswagon transporter, which was later found to have been driven by Anthony Derrick, was seen driving along Angle Road 'like an idiot' and almost collided with another vehicle.
When challenged by the driver of the other vehicle, the witness said it was clear that Derrick, from West Grove Lane, was drunk.
MORE NEWS
When police arrived at the scene they carried out a roadside breath test on Derrick which proved positive and he was taken to the police custody suite where he gave a further reading of 104 mcg. The legal limit is 35.
Meanwhile Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams informed magistrates that this is the second drink-driving offence committed by Derrick in a ten-year period; his previous conviction was in 2015.
Derrick, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was represented in court by Mr Richard Griffiths who said his client relies on drink to help combat his mental health issues.
"He started drinking ten years ago following the death of his father and the breakdown of his marriage," he said. "But I can't say why he chose to drive on that particular day."
Derrick, 49, who works in social housing, was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here