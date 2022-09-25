A Hundleton man who drove through Monkton 'like an idiot' before narrowly avoiding crashing into another vehicle has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on a charge of drink driving.

Police received a 999 call from a member of the public on August 30 saying that a silver Volkswagon transporter, which was later found to have been driven by Anthony Derrick, was seen driving along Angle Road 'like an idiot' and almost collided with another vehicle.