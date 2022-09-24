TWO Ukrainians are using the power of art and the stunning landscapes of Pembrokeshire to overcome the tragic circumstances of the on-going war in their home country.

Polina Hlyniana, 27, and her mum Vira Hlyniana, 61, have taken inspiration from the county’s wide-open landscapes and world-famous beaches to produce artwork which was shown in an exhibition at the VC Gallery.

Polina and Vira say they were lucky to come to Pembrokeshire after their home city of Nizhyn (near Kiev) was blockaded and almost occupied by Russian troops, however the local army was able to hold the city and keep it in Ukrainian hands.

Polina is originally a musician who plays both the piano and Ukrainian instrument, the bandura.

Vira is an artist who has transferred her talents from capturing the extraordinary expanses of Ukrainian to the stunning coastline of Pembrokeshire.

When the pair came over they attended a number of galleries and Vira was inspired by works she had seen, mentioning local artist Barbara Price.

Vira told the Western Telegraph she is most inspired by Pembrokeshire’s landscapes.

Vira (left) is an artist from Ukraine, and Polina (27) is a musician. Photo Western Telegraph

For daughter Polina her life has been turned upside down by the war.

She lost her job and had to leave her brother who remains in the country.

“After a few weeks I made the decision to go to another country because it was too dangerous,” said Polina.

We moved to Poland where my sister lives, but her place was too small so we began searching other countries and a good friend of mine sent a message saying she had a friend in Pembrokeshire and that friend wanted to help.”

Vira is inspired by Pembrokeshire's landscape. Photo Western Telegraph

Vira's artwork was shown at the VC Gallery. Photo Western Telegraph

VC Gallery custodian Barry John said as soon as he saw Vira’s work he was impressed.

“Coming from a war-torn country to sleepy Pembrokeshire is a hell of a change,” said Barry. “I was highly impressed with her work. She has a very good skill level."

Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVs) Gwyneth Jones said it's great what Vira has been able to achieve in the county.

“It's fantastic to see our countryside painted in her own eyes and with her own techniques and it is great that the VC Gallery has the work on exhibition,” said Gwyneth.

"She’s come from a war-torn country to Pembrokeshire and what is important is she has been given encouragement which is how we want people to feel.”

Asked what they are like Barry said, they are “normal people wanting to get on with life”.

Wira and Polina with Barry John and PAVs' Gwyneth Jones. Photo Western Telegraph

Pembrokeshire County Council say the authority is working with partners to support communities and refugees in relation to resettlement.

A spokesperson said: “The number of Ukrainians who are currently living here under the combined schemes of Homes for Ukraine and the Welsh Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme is 207.

“Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to provide support to the Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced and arrived in Wales following the Russian invasion.”

