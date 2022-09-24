HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, September 21.

Jennifer Helen Hackett (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9 of Jennifer Hackett of Vicarage Fields, Pembroke. The devoted wife of the late Michael, Jennifer was 75 and will be greatly missed by all her extended family and those that knew her.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, September 29 with a service at St. Michael's Cemetery, Pembroke at 2.30pm to which all are welcome. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Andrew Bowen (Milford Haven)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, September 13 of Andrew Bowen, aged 62 years of Blackbridge Crescent, Milford Haven. Devoted husband of Judy, dearly loved father of Aimee and her partner Jason and Gareth, cherished grandfather of Jess and Gemma and loving son of Len and the late Olwen. Andy will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, September 26 at 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations If desired for The RNLI may be sent to Mr. John Haughey, 12 Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven. Following the service, light refreshments will be served at The Royal British Legion Club, Milford Haven. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Gilmour “Gil” Jenkins (Haverfordwest)

Suddenly at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, September 4 Gilmour Jenkins of Haverfordwest aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Delyth, much loved father of Jannis, Heulwen and John and loving grandfather and great grandfather.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2:30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Battersea Dogs and Cats home may be sent c/o Jannis Rooney, Flat 4 The White House, 3 Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1QA. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Catherine Ircha (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, September 4, of Cath Ircha of Middle Row, Pembroke. She was 46.

The funeral will take place on Friday, September 30 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 12 noon followed by a private family interment. Cath's family would be delighted if those attending the service could wear something purple. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Cath for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Auriel Harries (Llangwm)

Auriel passed away peacefully at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home on September 6 aged 89 years. Dearly loved she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, September 27, 11am at Galilee Baptist Church, Llangwm followed by the interment at Deerland Cemetery, Llangwm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Auriel for Galilee Baptist Church may be sent c/o Mr. Peter Phillips, Quarry's Edge, Foxhall, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, SA62 4JS. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mair Eluned Miles (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Wednesday, September 14 at Withybush Hospital, Mair of Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Sandra and Ken, Malcolm and Afril and a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Friday, September 30 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

George Arthur Hobbs (Milford Haven)

Peacefully at Morriston Hospital on Monday, September 12, George Arthur Hobbs of Milford Haven formerly of Pembroke Dock aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Lynn, much loved dad and grandad he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service arrangements to be finalised. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the RNLI may be sent c/o Adam O'Mara, 58 Shakespeare Avenue, Milford Haven, SA73 2JL. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Robert Evans (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Thursday, September 1 at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Robert of Clement Road, Goodwick. Beloved husband of the late Annie, loving father of Richard, Anthony and Fran and a much-loved grandfather of Luke and Bryn.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 23 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'The Friends of young onset dementia, Pembrokeshire', c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

William James “Bill” Dunlop (Narberth)

Peacefully on Friday, September 9 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Bill of Cawdor Court, Narberth, formerly of St Ishmael's. Beloved husband of Chris, loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Creatorium, on Tuesday, September 27 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards 'Combat Stress' c/o Ken Davies & Sons Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, Pembs. SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319

Jacqueline Stacey (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Sunday, September 4 of Jacqueline Stacey of Cross Park, Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of Terry, Jackie was 74 and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 27 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Barbara Piper (Broad Haven)

Barbara Piper, aged 92, of Elmbridge, Cranleigh, lately of Broad Haven. Passed away peacefully on September 10 at Oak Hall Nursing Home, Haslemere. A much-loved mum, grandmother and great grandmother, and friend of many, she will be much missed.

Funeral to be arranged. Queries to Gould and Chapman, Grayshott 01428 604436

Jean Myfanwy Owen (Templeton)

The death occurred peacefully at South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday, September 14 of Jean Myfanwy Owen, aged 74 years of Templeton. Devoted wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Dafydd and Huw. Much loved mother-in-law of Andrea and Fiona. Treasured nan of Rhys, Seren, Anna, Max and Milly. A dear sister of Alan and the late Brian.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, September 26 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for Dementia UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Christine Daily (Freystrop)

Christine passed away peacefully at home on September 11 aged 76 years. A beloved mum, mother-in-law, mamgu and partner she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service Saturday, October 1, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the MND Association can be sent c/o Mrs. Anna Harries, Priory View, Moorland Road, Freystrop, Haverfordwest, SA62 4LE. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)