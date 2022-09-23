Hywel Dda Health Board is to discuss temporary changes to its children’s hospital services it was confirmed this week.
Board members are being asked to assess temporary changes at both Withybush and Glangwili Hospitals and develop options for the provision of children’s hospital services until an announcement is made by the Welsh government regarding the new hospital which is proposed for St Clears.
The clinically led appraisal will include multi-disciplinary teams, children and young people, and their parents or guardians and carers whose task will be to agree what are the most important criteria for choosing how to deliver children’s hospital services.
Deputy Chief Executive and Medical Director Professor Philip Kloer said: “We hope the robustness of this ongoing review, along with the options development for the interim service with input from our clinicians and public representatives, will provide reassurance that we are scrutinising and properly planning interim hospital services for children that are safe, accessible, sustainable and kind. We will continue to keep our communities up-to-date with our service development.”
Items under discussion include changing the daily opening hours from 10am until 6pm and the temporary merger of the overnight consultation on-call rotas for Glangwli and Withybush hospitals, into one rota based at Glangwili Hospital.
The Board will consider, likely in its November 2022 meeting and following discussion with the Community Health Council, the outcome of the option appraisal process and if engagement or consultation on the future of the interim service is necessary.
