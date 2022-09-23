A man who breached a restraining order by making contact with a protected person has been given a 24-week prison sentence.
Peter Edgar of Stranraer Road, Pembroke Dock, appeared in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest on September 22.
He admitted harassment by breaching a restraining order that had been imposed by Swansea Crown Court on June 17 2021.
Edgar pleaded guilty to making both indirect and direct contact with a woman prohibited by the restraining order.
Magistrates imposed a total custodial sentence of 24 weeks on Edgar for the breach, he will serve 12 of these in prison.
They also ordered him to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
They gave Edgar’s ‘flagrant disregard for court orders and wilful, persistent failure to comply’ as the reasons for imposing a custodial sentence.
