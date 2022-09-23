A farmer who was disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely after police and Pembrokeshire County Council, Dogs Trust and the RSPCA removed hundreds of animals from a Pembrokeshire farm is due in court again on Monday, charged with keeping love birds, tortoises and dogs.
Sean Burns, of Bramble Hall Farm, Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, was given a 20-week prison term on February 13, 2020, as well as being handed down an indefinite ban from keeping animals, including having any involvement or influence over the care or welfare of animals.
The sentence followed a trial in which Burns was found guilty of illegal dog breeding. He had previously admitted 13 animal welfare charges.
In September 2020 he received a suspended prison sentence, alongside two other men for his part in the production of smokies at the farm.
Burns is due to appear in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 26, to face three charges of breaching a disqualification after conviction.
He is accused of keeping tortoises, love birds and dogs at Bramble Hall Farm and another address between January 26, 2022, and July 11, 2022, contrary to the animal welfare act.
Burns is listed to appear in front of the court in order to enter a plea to all three charges.
