A farmer who was disqualified from keeping animals indefinitely after police and Pembrokeshire County Council, Dogs Trust and the RSPCA removed hundreds of animals from a Pembrokeshire farm is due in court again on Monday, charged with keeping love birds, tortoises and dogs.

Sean Burns, of Bramble Hall Farm, Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, was given a 20-week prison term on February 13, 2020, as well as being handed down an indefinite ban from keeping animals, including having any involvement or influence over the care or welfare of animals.