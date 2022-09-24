PUBLIC transport is a vital way to get around for many people. One of the most common forms of public transport is the bus.

Buses have been around for decades and have gone through a number of changes - whether it be different companies covering an area or rebranding of existing companies and new designs for the vehicles themselves.

Here we take a look at buses in Pembrokeshire over the decades.

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven bus in the 1970s. Picture: Gary DaviesMilford Haven bus in the 1970s. Picture: Gary Davies

Western Telegraph: Llangwm bus in the 1960s. Picture: John LlewyllenLlangwm bus in the 1960s. Picture: John Llewyllen

Western Telegraph: St David's bus in the 1980s. Picture: Samantha DaltonSt David's bus in the 1980s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Western Telegraph: 1960ws Western Welsh bus in Haverfordwest. Picture: Samantha Dalton1960ws Western Welsh bus in Haverfordwest. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock double decker in the 1970s. Picture: Peter MitchellPembroke Dock double decker in the 1970s. Picture: Peter Mitchell

Western Telegraph: 1930s school bus in Saundersfoot. Picture: Janice Hayter1930s school bus in Saundersfoot. Picture: Janice Hayter

All the pictures were supplied through our nostalgia group - Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join our group and have your photos featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.