Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre is proving itself one of the most valuable public conveniences in Pembrokeshire after agreeing to throw open its toilet doors to the general public.

The kind-spirited gesture is the result of Pembrokeshire County Council finding itself under increasing pressure to reduce their public toilet budget.

As a result, several communities have stepped forward to help with the running of public toilets while others have helped to meet the ongoing costs.

But now community venues, such as the Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre, are starting to offer their private conveniences to the general public.

“We had no hesitation in making these toilets available to anyone who needs to use them,” commented a trustee of Hubberston and Hakin community centre.

“It’s great to be able to provide a much-needed facility, particularly for those workers who are out and about every day in our community and need such facilities. And we’re confident they will prove useful to anyone visiting the area such as walkers and cyclists.”

The toilets, which have recently been redecorated and refurbished, will be open to the wider community for a trial period during normal centre opening hours.

For those with mobility issues there is ramped access to the centre, while one of the toilets is fully accessible.

Meanwhile Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services has thanked Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre for stepping forward and providing this facility to their wider community.

“They can clearly see the benefits that making their toilets publicly available can bring, not only to the residents they serve but also to people who are working in that area,” he said.

“I hope that other community and private settings will see the benefits of doing the same.”

If any community or private venue would like to make their toilets publicly available, they are asked to contact Katy Daly, Strategic Business Manager katie.daly@pembrokeshire.gov.uk