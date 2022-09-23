A MAN has been arrested with the alleged sexual assault of a child on a train at Haverfordwest.
In a statement released this afternoon (Friday), British Transport Police stated that the child was allegedly touched by a man between 9.50pm and 10.10pm on Thursday, August 11. The age of the child has not yet been released.
A passenger travelling on the same train reported the alleged incident to a train guard who subsequently alerted officers from Haverfordwest police station.
As a result, a 34-year-man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The man, who hasn't been named, was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly the passenger who reported the matter to the train guard. They are also trying to trace the victim of the alleged sexual assault.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 673 of 11/08/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article